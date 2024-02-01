Winnipeg Humane Society Overflowing with Adoptable Puppies

The Winnipeg Humane Society is hoping an overflow of puppies will find loving homes this weekend.

The first-ever puppy party adoption event is planned for Saturday, February 3, when more than 20 puppies will be available for adoption.

The WHS says it saw a 17 percent increase in puppies in 2023 compared to 2022. Since January, 36 puppies have been taken in by the WHS, along with an influx in adult dogs, prompting the shelter to be near or at capacity for much of the new year.

“It is unusual to see this many puppies at this time of year. We had several large litters come in, but we’re also seeing a continued trend of more animals in the shelter due to factors such as the cost of vet care and overall increased cost of living,” says Darell Hominuk, director of adoptions for the WHS.

The WHS puppy party is modelled after the Calgary Humane Society’s series of successful adoption events.

Those who adopt a new pupper will also receive a one-month supply of puppy food, three passes to the shelter’s puppy playgroup, and a discount in the WHS Pet Shop.

The puppy party runs from 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday at 45 Hurst Way.