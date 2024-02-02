Goldeyes Sign Canadian Outfielder Adam Hall

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed Canadian outfielder Adam Hall for the upcoming season.

Hall was chosen in the second round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of A.B. Lucas Secondary School in London, Ontario.

Hall played parts of six seasons in the Orioles’ system, reaching as high as Class-AAA with the International League’s Norfolk Tides in 2022. The 24-year-old has a career .279 batting average with 61 doubles, 11 triples, 10 home runs, and 118 runs batted in. He has swiped 101 bases and has only been caught stealing 17 times.

“We are excited to add another Canadian to the club,” said first-year Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. “Adam is a former second-round pick who brings a lot of ability to our team. The fans can expect to see a fast, versatile player who is eager to play his best baseball coming off an injury. We look forward to seeing what this season brings for Adam.”

Winnipeg now has 11 players under contract for the 2024 season.