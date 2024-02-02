CONTEST: Win Passes to Festival du Voyageur

WINNIPEG — Western Canada’s largest outdoor winter festival is gearing up to be more festive than ever for the 55th edition.

Festival du Voyageur is February 16-25, making for 10 days of fun at venues across the city, bringing you music, food, culture and plenty of outdoor winter activities at Voyageur Park in St. Boniface.

We’re giving away 10 pairs (20 total) of day passes to Festival. All you have to do is enter below. Good luck!

Festival du Voyageur day passes and Voyageur passes are on sale now.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.