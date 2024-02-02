‘Life Will Be a Bit Easier’: Manitoba Couple Wins Nearly $150K

A St. Andrews couple couldn’t take their son seriously when he told them about their big Lotto Max win.

Rhonda and Dwayne Keller say they thought he was joking when he revealed they had won $147,432.90 on the December 26 Lotto Max draw.

“We thought he was lying,” the winners said as they claimed their prize. “We had to check it a few times to be sure of what we were seeing!”

The Kellers say they purchase Lotto Max tickets every week and were completely taken by surprise by the windfall.

“It feels great,” said Dwayne. “This is a big relief — life will be a bit easier!”

The couple said their first plan of action is to pay off all debt and take their time deciding what to do with the rest of their winnings.

The Kellers bought their winning Lotto Max ticket for $6 at Harry’s Fine Foods on Highway 9 in St. Andrews. The winning numbers were 1, 11, 13, 17, 42, 45 and 49, and the bonus 23.