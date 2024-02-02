Manitoba Merv Makes His Prediction on Groundhog Day

Manitoba will see six more weeks of winter, according to the province’s trusty groundhog.

Manitoba Merv popped his head out at Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre near Stonewall Friday and saw his shadow. According to Groundhog Day folklore, that means we’re in for six more weeks of winter. Had Merv not seen his shadow, it would signify an early spring.

It certainly hasn’t felt like winter lately, with above-seasonal temperatures making much of January feel more like early spring. The warmer weather even forced the closure of The Forks river trail earlier this week and outdoor skating rinks across much of Winnipeg.

Manitoba Merv has had a 73 percent success rate in making correct predictions since 2000, according to The Weather Network.

Elsewhere across the Groundhog Day celebrity circuit, Shubenacadie Sam (Nova Scotia), Fred La Marmotte (Quebec), Wiarton Willie (Ontario) and Punxsutawney Phil (Pennsylvania) all predicted an early spring. Lucy the Lobster (Atlantic Canada) and Balzac Billy (Alberta) called for six more weeks of winter.