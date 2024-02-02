Pembina Trails Names New Superintendent, CEO

Pembina Trails School Division has named Shelley Amos as its new superintendent of education and CEO.

Amos comes from Hanover School Division, where she has held the same title since 2020. She has been a part of Hanover’s senior administration team since 2018 and has 30 years of experience in education.

“I am particularly interested in Pembina Trails School Division due to its reputation for commitment to student wellbeing, diversity, equity, and inclusion, academic excellence, innovation, and dedication to preparing students to ‘accomplish anything,'” Amos said in a statement.

“I am eager to bring my expertise and passion for education to Pembina Trails and contribute to its continued growth and success and am confident in my ability to lead with vision, integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to educational excellence.”

Amos takes over from Lisa Boles, who will retire from the division this summer after two years in the role.

Amos will begin her new duties with Pembina Trails effective August 1, 2024.