Maher to Lead St. James Village BIZ

WINNIPEG — The St. James Village Business Improvement Zone has hired a former federal Conservative candidate as its new executive director.

Melanie Maher will lead the St. James Village BIZ beginning February 5.

“I am excited about stepping into the role of executive director with the St. James Village BIZ and ready to contribute to the team’s success,” Maher said in a statement.

“Together with our local businesses, we will work to create a positive impact in the community.”

Maher ran twice unsuccessfully for the federal Conservatives in Winnipeg South, as well as more recently for the Progressive Conservatives in the Fort Whyte byelection in 2022.

The St. James Village BIZ area consists of approximately 100 local merchants.