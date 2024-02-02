Charges Laid After Illegal Smokes, Cannabis Sold at Winnipeg Stores

Winnipeg police have laid charges after the sale of illegal tobacco and cannabis at three city convenience stores.

Police began their investigation in September 2023, identifying three stores in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue, the 600 block of Westminster Avenue, and the 800 block of Talbot Avenue.

Police say each store was open to the general public of all ages and was displaying age-restricted tobacco and cannabis products in plain view, including being available to minors. Cartons of illegal cigarettes and cannabis products were found concealed within the stores.

On January 8, 2024, a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man — both employees at the Sargent Avenue store — were charged with cannabis- and tobacco-related offences.

On January 30, the 41-year-old female owner, Harpreet Mangat, was arrested while returning to the city from an out-of-country trip.

She has been charged with 30 offences, including those related to the sale of unmarked tobacco products and selling cannabis/accessories appealing to young persons.