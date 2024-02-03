Drunk Driver Crashes into Winnipeg Ambulance: Police

WINNIPEG — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police say he drove into an ambulance early Saturday in Transcona.

Police were called to the intersection of Plessis Road and Regent Avenue West at around 4 a.m. after a northbound Toyota Matrix collided with a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service ambulance travelling westbound.

The ambulance was en route to a call at the time of the crash, which forced it to spin and face northbound on Plessis. Police say the collision caused substantial damage to the ambulance and the involved paramedics were assessed at the scene.

The occupants of the Matrix were transported to hospital, where they were treated and released.

The driver is facing impaired driving charges and was released.