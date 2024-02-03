Winnipeg Police Investigating Centennial Area Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide early Saturday after a man was found unresponsive in the Centennial neighbourhood.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Fountain Street at around 3:15 a.m. and provided emergency medical care before paramedics arrived.

The 43-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased in hospital.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.