Winnipeg Transit Driver Assaulted with a Bag of Groceries

Winnipeg police say they arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a Winnipeg Transit driver with a bag of groceries.

Officers were called to the kerfuffle in the area of Grassie Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m.

According to police, a man became enraged with the driver when he requested to be driven to a street that the bus route didn’t service. That’s when police say, the suspect began assaulting the 39-year-old male driver with the bagged items and threatened to stab him.

Officers intervened and stopped the assault, as the remaining passengers safely exited the bus.

Dakota James Ernest Asham, 29, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.