CBC Proposes Indigenous Oversight Office as Part of New National Strategy

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Canada’s public broadcaster promises to increase Indigenous staffing and promote Indigenous languages in its content as part of a sweeping new strategy.

The CBC’s first national Indigenous strategy was launched Monday in an event at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

It’s part of a three-year plan by the CBC to serve and reflect First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

CBC spoke with hundreds of people across the country, including Indigenous staff and members of the public, to develop the strategy.

It outlines four areas of commitment, including studying CBC’s own history of covering Indigenous stories.

CBC also plans to create an Indigenous office led by Robert Doane, a Gitxsan journalist and the broadcaster’s Indigenous adviser.

“I’m thrilled to see the launch of this first-ever National Indigenous Strategy,” Doane said in a news release.

“It’s more than words on a page — it’s a vibrant promise of ongoing, two-way engagement with Indigenous peoples.”

The office will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the strategy as well as consulting with Indigenous nations and groups.

Catherine Tait, president and CEO of the broadcaster, said the strategy provides a framework to amplify the voices of Indigenous communities and its employees.

“It is a moment of enormous pride for all of us at the public broadcaster, and I truly hope that it will pave the way to strengthening relationships while we walk together,” said Tait.

An annual report is to be released, with input from staff and viewers, tracking CBC’s progress.