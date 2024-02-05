Selkirk Woman Wins $200K on Lottery Scratch Ticket

A Selkirk woman is $200,000 richer thanks to a recent win on a $7 lottery scratch ticket.

Marsha McCumber says she plays the lottery every week and was surprised to see so many zeroes while checking her Lucky Lines Extravaganza game.

“I kept looking at the ticket to make sure what I was seeing was true,” said the retiree as she claimed her prize. “I was absolutely shocked!”

McCumber isn’t sure what she will do with her winnings just yet, but says she is enjoying the peace of mind that comes with having a little extra money in the bank.

The Lucky Lines game is one of several offered through the Zing family of tickets sold at Lotto Spot retailers across Manitoba.