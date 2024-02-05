Winnipeg Parents Charged in Child’s Fentanyl-Related Death

Winnipeg police have charged the parents of a one-year-old girl who died last year after being exposed to fentanyl.

Police first responded to a home on March 23, 2023, after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive child.

Paramedics administered CPR to Hanna Boulette before she was pronounced deceased in hospital.

At the time, both parents were arrested on charges of criminal negligence causing death. The father also faced a drug charge after officers found a small quantity of fentanyl on him during the arrest. Both adults were later released.

On February 2 of this year, both parents were re-arrested at their home in the 100 block of McKenzie Street.

Police say their investigation revealed both had not been forthcoming with details of the incident and were present when the child was exposed to fentanyl. Autopsy and toxicology reports determined that Hanna’s death resulted from high levels of fentanyl intoxication.

Garry Daniel Adrian Bruce, 38, and Sabrina Faye Boulette, 37, both of Winnipeg, have been charged with manslaughter and remain in custody.