Brady Oliveira Re-Signs with Blue Bombers in Two-Year Deal

February 6, 2024 11:38 AM | Sports


Brady Oliveira - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Brady Oliveira looks on in the dressing room after losing to the Montreal Alouettes in the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)

WINNIPEG — The guessing game surrounding Brady Oliveira‘s future with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is over.

The football club on Tuesday announced they have re-signed the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian to a two-year contract.

The all-star running back was scheduled to become a free agent on February 13.

The Winnipeg native returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season after being originally selected by the club in the second round, 14th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft.

Oliveira led the league in rushing with 1,534 yards — the second-highest total by a Canadian in league history after Jon Cornish amassed 1,813 yards for the Calgary Stampeders in 2013 — as well as topping the league in yards from scrimmage (2,016) and touchdowns (13).

Oliveira had a league-best seven 100-yard rushing games while setting career highs in rushing, receptions (38) and receiving yards (482).


