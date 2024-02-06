Brady Oliveira Re-Signs with Blue Bombers in Two-Year Deal

WINNIPEG — The guessing game surrounding Brady Oliveira‘s future with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is over.

The football club on Tuesday announced they have re-signed the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian to a two-year contract.

The all-star running back was scheduled to become a free agent on February 13.

The Winnipeg native returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season after being originally selected by the club in the second round, 14th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft.

Oliveira led the league in rushing with 1,534 yards — the second-highest total by a Canadian in league history after Jon Cornish amassed 1,813 yards for the Calgary Stampeders in 2013 — as well as topping the league in yards from scrimmage (2,016) and touchdowns (13).

Oliveira had a league-best seven 100-yard rushing games while setting career highs in rushing, receptions (38) and receiving yards (482).