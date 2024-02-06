Man Charged After Smuggling Group into Canada Near Emerson

Manitoba RCMP have charged a Calgary man after several people were recently smuggled into Manitoba from the U.S.

The RCMP’s Integrated Border Enforcement Team was alerted by U.S. border patrol on January 27 about a group of unknown people walking northbound along a rail line towards the Canadian border near Emerson.

RCMP say the group was wearing proper winter clothing and was likely to cross into Canada within the hour.

Officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of PR 201 and PR 200 near Dominion City, which was registered to a rental car company.

The vehicle contained seven men from the Republic of Chad, along with the 49-year-old driver from Calgary.

Saleh Youssouf was arrested for human smuggling and appeared in a Winnipeg courtroom on January 29.

The other men were also arrested and turned over to Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Emerson port of entry.

RCMP and the CBSA continue to investigate.