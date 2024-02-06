MPI Names New President and CEO

WINNIPEG — After a nearly nine-month search, Manitoba Public Insurance has a new leader at the helm.

The Crown corporation has named Satvir Jatana as its new president and CEO, effective immediately.

Jatana takes over from Marnie Kacher, who had been serving in the role on an interim basis since May 2023, when former president and CEO Eric Herbelin was abruptly fired.

“Satvir brings a wide range of executive-level experience to this position, including nearly nine years as a leader in Manitoba’s public insurance industry,” said Carmen Nedohin, MPI

board chair.

“She deeply understands the needs of MPI’s customers, and with financial responsibility and customer service as her focus, Satvir will lead this organization in the

best interests of Manitobans.”

Since joining MPI in 2015, Jatana has served as executive director of operations; vice-president, human resources, corporate services and CHRO, as well as interim president and CEO. Prior to MPI, Jatana held executive roles at Princess Auto and Canad Inns.