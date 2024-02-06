Cyclist Critically Injured in Pembina Highway Crash

WINNIPEG — Police say an 83-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Tuesday after being involved in a collision on Pembina Highway.

Police were called to the intersection near Pembina and Daly Street North at around 6:30 a.m.

Officers provided emergency medical care to the cyclist by applying a tourniquet. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police say the victim was riding his bicycle eastbound on Daly Street North, and as he approached and then crossed Pembina Highway, was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and spoke with police.

Anyone with information or dash cam video footage is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).