Colorado Low to Bring Blast of Winter to Southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG — The balmy winter Manitoba has been experiencing could come to an end by Thursday.

Mother Nature is dealing a Colorado low to southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan, bringing brisk temperatures and a mixed bag of rain and snow.

Periods of snow will begin this evening in southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba through the Interlake, ending Thursday evening.

“A sharp rain-snow line is expected to develop across the Red River Valley eastward towards the Ontario border,” a special weather statement said. “However, uncertainty exists on the exact position of this boundary.”

Environment Canada is forecasting between 10 to 15 cm of snow in 24 hours, with the exception of up to 25 cm near the Riding Mountain region.

The system will begin as rain in the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba before turning to snow on Thursday afternoon as it tracks eastward. Snow will continue until Friday Morning.

“With the transition of rain to snow and the recent mild temperatures, roads and sidewalks will become slippery,” the statement continued. “There will also be a risk of freezing rain in the vicinity of this rain-snow line.”

Colder temperatures will follow this weekend into next week but still remain above seasonal.

The last snowstorm Manitoba experienced was January 10-11, when about 15 cm of snow fell in Winnipeg.