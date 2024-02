RCMP Investigating Sudden Death in Little Saskatchewan First Nation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a sudden death in the community of Little Saskatchewan First Nation.

Police say on February 2, a 40-year-old woman was located deceased outside of her vehicle on Loop Road.

Officers believe her vehicle entered the ditch overnight and became stuck in the snow.

RCMP say it appears the woman had been outside and away from her vehicle for an extended period of time before she was located.

An autopsy has been scheduled.