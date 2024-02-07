Police Seize Drugs, Rifle from Riverview Home

Winnipeg police have arrested three people after a drugs and weapon seizure in the Riverview neighbourhood.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Maplewood Avenue on Tuesday, where they seized:

SKS-15 Kodiak rifle and ammunition

93 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $9,300)

29 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value $1,450)

$13,000 Canadian currency

Drug packaging materials

A 45-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and a 34-year-old woman were arrested and face several charges.