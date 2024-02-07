Home » News » Police Seize Drugs, Rifle from Riverview Home

Police Seize Drugs, Rifle from Riverview Home

February 7, 2024 2:04 PM | News


Winnipeg police have arrested three people after a drugs and weapon seizure in the Riverview neighbourhood.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Maplewood Avenue on Tuesday, where they seized:

  • SKS-15 Kodiak rifle and ammunition
  • 93 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $9,300)
  • 29 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value $1,450)
  • $13,000 Canadian currency
  • Drug packaging materials

A 45-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and a 34-year-old woman were arrested and face several charges.


