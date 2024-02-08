Home » Sports » Blue Bombers Re-Sign Safety Brandon Alexander

Blue Bombers Re-Sign Safety Brandon Alexander

February 8, 2024 5:52 AM | Sports


Brandon Alexander

B.C. Lions’ Lemar Durant (1) is tackled by Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Brandon Alexander (37) during the first half CFL football action in Vancouver, B.C., on June 15, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to a one-year extension with veteran safety Brandon Alexander.

The Florida native returns to the Blue Bombers for his 7th CFL season — all with Winnipeg.

The veteran leader played 17 games last season and finished with 41 defensive tackles and two interceptions. Alexander was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career in 2023, and has totaled 211 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, eight interceptions and six forced fumbles in 77 career games.


