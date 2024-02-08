Blue Bombers Re-Sign Safety Brandon Alexander

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to a one-year extension with veteran safety Brandon Alexander.

The Florida native returns to the Blue Bombers for his 7th CFL season — all with Winnipeg.

The veteran leader played 17 games last season and finished with 41 defensive tackles and two interceptions. Alexander was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career in 2023, and has totaled 211 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, eight interceptions and six forced fumbles in 77 career games.