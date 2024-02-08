City of Brandon Increases Parking Meter Fees

The City of Brandon is increasing how much drivers pay at parking meters, effective immediately.

The 2024 fee schedule for parking meters was adopted last fall. City administration conducted a comprehensive study to evaluate the existing parking meter rates. The findings revealed that Brandon’s rates were significantly below the average when compared to rates in 10 other Canadian cities.

Previously priced at $0.50 per hour, the new rate is now $1.00 per hour. The updated rates are as follows:

$0.10 for 6 minutes

$0.20 for 12 minutes

$0.50 for 30 minutes

$1.00 for 1 hour

The city has also implemented a maximum time limit of 2 hours for parking. The new rates are in effect from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. except for some city parking meters located around the Brandon Regional Health Centre, which are in effect Monday to Sunday, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Brandon also recently increased property taxes in Manitoba’s second-largest city by 9.4% as part of its 2024 budget.