Off-Duty Police Officer Assaulted Near Winnipeg School

WINNIPEG — An off-duty RCMP officer was assaulted by two men near a Winnipeg school on Wednesday.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard just after 3 p.m. and located a man suffering from upper-body injuries.

Two men were arrested at the scene without incident. The off-duty officer sought treatment in hospital for his injuries.

According to police, both suspects had been parked in a vehicle during dismissal at Buchanan School and began to create a disturbance in front of the elementary school.

The off-duty officer approached the suspect’s vehicle, identified himself, and requested they leave the area due to their unruly behaviour near the school. The suspects became irate, exited their vehicle, and threatened the officer while physically assaulting him. Several bystanders witnessed the assault and intervened in an attempt to stop the ongoing assault.

A 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are facing several charges, including assaulting a peace officer. The older man is also facing impaired driving charges.

Both were released from custody to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).