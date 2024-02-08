Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Zac Reininger

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Zac Reininger for the 2024 season.

Reininger, 31, appeared in 53 games over three seasons for the Detroit Tigers, making his big-league debut August 27, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox.

Reininger’s last Major League game was September 26, 2019 at Comerica Park versus the Minnesota Twins. His record with the Tigers was 1-3 with an 8.08 earned run average.

“Zac has got a lot of experience with some very valuable big-league time,” said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. “He took last year off but has been working hard for this season and wants to help us win a championship. We see him being a starter and adding to an already strong rotation.”

Winnipeg now has 12 players under contract for the 2024 season.