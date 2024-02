Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death at a downtown apartment as a homicide.

Police were called to the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue on Wednesday morning, where they found a deceased man in the hallway.

The victim has been identified as River Harper, 19, of Winnipeg.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).