Woman Killed in RM of St. Andrews Highway Crash

Manitoba RCMP say icy road conditions played a role in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the collision at around 2:30 p.m. approximately half a kilometre west of the St. Peters Dynevor Bridge, in the RM of St Andrews.

According to police, the driver of a delivery van, travelling south on Highway 4, lost control due to icy roads and collided with a northbound vehicle.

The 63-year-old male driver of the delivery vehicle and the 68-year-old male driver of the passenger vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 69-year-old female passenger, in the northbound vehicle, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.