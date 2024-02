A Winnipeg mother has been charged after the death of her two-month-old son.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Atlantic Avenue on December 4, 2023, for a report of an unresponsive infant. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy determined King Campbell-Ross died of malnutrition.

On Thursday, Alyssa Michelle Ross, 27, of Winnipeg, was charged with manslaughter. She remains in custody.