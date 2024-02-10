Double-Take: Manitoba Company’s Products Impress to Return to Oscars

A Manitoba company is seeing the stars of Hollywood with the inclusion of their products at the upcoming 96th annual Academy Awards.

For the second year in a row, Brandon-based Blush Silks will have their pillowcases featured in the Everyone Wins nominee gift bags at the Oscars on March 10.

“It’s just as thrilling as last year,” said company founder and CEO Christine Steele. “For a small business like ours, achieving a spot in the world’s most iconic gift bag is a rare feat. The thought of stars such as Jodie Foster, Ryan Gosling, and Bradley Cooper using my products was once unfathomable.”

Steele’s products are making it into the gift bags through L.A.’s Distinctive Assets, which showcases luxury items in gift bags valued at six figures, presented to top nominees in the best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, and best director categories, as well as to Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel.

Each nominee will receive a custom white box embossed with their name in gold lettering that will contain a Blush Silks pillowcase in either Lotus or Onyx and paired with a matching silk hair tie. Another 35 pillowcases will be distributed to media outlets for national coverage during Oscar week.

In the last year, Blush Silks has extended their products to custom-printed hair accessories, including designs for artists, events such as National Truth and Reconciliation Day, paw print designs to raise funds for local animal rescues and custom prints for boutiques, universities, sports teams, and dance clubs.

“On average, we spend 2,500 hours per year sleeping,” Steele added. “Investing in a silk pillowcase will substantially improve the health of skin and hair. The benefits of a silk pillowcase are undeniable.”