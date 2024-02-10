Three Winnipeg Police Officers Shot During Standoff

Three Winnipeg police officers were shot early Saturday during a standoff in the 200 block of College Avenue.

Police were called to an apartment building in the area at around 3:10 a.m., where they were told several occupants, including firearms, were believed to be in a suite.

Officers safely removed multiple people, including a female previously being held. Additional people, still considered armed, refused to exit the building.

During the standoff, a suspect shot at police, striking three officers. Injuries to the officers were non-life-threatening.

Two men in their 40s were eventually taken into custody.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate. Further information is expected to be released as it becomes available.