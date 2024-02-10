Winnipeg Police Respond to Trio of Stabbings Overnight

Winnipeg police are investigating three separate stabbings within hours of each other late Friday into early Saturday.

The first occurred at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Donald Street and Portage Avenue. The victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to hospital in unstable condition and upgraded to stable.

At around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 800 block of Main Street and located a man in his 20s with multiple injuries. Officers provided emergency medical care, including applying a chest seal. The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Then at around 4 a.m., police responded to the area of Church Avenue and Main Street. Officers located a victim in his 30s, and emergency medical care was provided. The man was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either of the three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.