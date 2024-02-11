211 Manitoba Expands Service for Winnipeg Seniors

Manitoba’s 211 helpline has expanded support for older adults across the province.

United Way Winnipeg manages the dedicated helpline and has recently partnered with A & O: Support Services for Older Adults to assist seniors.

211 is a 24/7 free, confidential service that connects Manitobans to real-life help finding government, health, and community information and resources in their area.

“Research has shown it can take people as many as seven different phone calls to get to the right supports,” said 211 Manitoba director Tammy Reimer. “That can be frustrating and demoralizing.”

Reimer says the partnership is the first of its kind in Winnipeg and offers a way for older adults 55+ and their families, supporters, and caregivers to call 211 and be connected to A & O.

“With 211 and A & O, we can make sure older adults are only three easy numbers away from reaching out, starting a conversation, and finding that support they’re looking for.”

The free phone line launched in 2020 and receives additional support from the Manitoba government, Manitoba’s United Ways, as well as funding partners and donors.