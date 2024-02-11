Five People Sent to Hospital After Winnipeg Apartment Blaze

WINNIPEG — Five people were transported to hospital early Sunday following a fire in a five-storey apartment building.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the 100 block of Furby Street at around 3:20 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Emergency crews learned several people may be trapped in their suites. Firefighters used aerial ladder trucks to rescue multiple occupants from the burning structure. Two people were sent to hospital in critical condition, while three were listed in unstable condition.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was deployed to the scene to provide shelter for evacuees.

Residents were unable to return to the building due to smoke, fire, and water damage.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says approximately 30 people out of the 40 evacuated required help finding temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates weren’t immediately available.