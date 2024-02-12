Keewatin Avenue Strip Mall Heavily Damaged by Fire

WINNIPEG — An early morning fire caused significant damage to a strip mall in the 1000 block of Keewatin Avenue.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the scene at around 4:43 a.m. Monday to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Emergency crews used aerial ladder trucks and handlines to apply water to the fire, while a drone was used to help direct water streams and locate hotspots.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews are expected to remain on site well into the day to fully extinguish the fire.

Damage estimates aren’t available and the cause remains under investigation.