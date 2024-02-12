Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Lagimodiere Blvd.

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision Sunday night in the Windsor Park area.

Officers were called to Lagimodiere Boulevard and Cottonwood Road at around 10:15 p.m. for the crash.

One of the drivers, a man in his 40s, was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver, a man in his 20s, was transported to hospital in stable condition and treated for minor injuries. Police say he spoke with officers.

Anyone with information or dash cam video footage is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers (204) 786-TIPS.