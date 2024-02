Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Pinaymootang First Nation.

Officers were called to the scene just before midnight Monday, where they located the victim outside of a residence. Police provided first aid, including CPR, but the man was later pronounced deceased.

Multiple detachments are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gypsumville RCMP Detachment at (204) 659-2682 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.