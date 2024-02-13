The Forks’ River Trail Reopens to Skaters

WINNIPEG — Winter has returned at The Forks.

Cooler temperatures have prevailed and allowed for the reopening of the popular river skating trail.

The trail initially opened late in the season on January 25, only to be closed five days later due to unsafe conditions brought on by mild weather.

“The crew has now been hard at work forging through some mushy conditions in order to clear the trail, test it, and get it ready for skaters to use again,” The Forks said in a release on Tuesday.

Officials have also reopened the Winnipeg 150 Winter Park on-land trails for skaters to enjoy. This includes one kilometre of trails that extend from the canopy rink to the CN stage rink.

Daily updated ice conditions can be found at TheForks.com/skate.