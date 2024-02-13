Winnipeg Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize

A Winnipeg man says he will “probably” retire now that he has $1 million to his name.

Denroy Warmington recently won the prize on the Western Max draw held on February 2.

“There were too many zeroes on my [Lotto Spot] app screen, so I took my ticket to the retailer to check,” he said.

“When the clerk scanned it, I couldn’t believe how much I’d won!

“First and foremost, I will probably retire! I’ve won some money before but nothing like this!”

Warmington purchased his winning ticket for $5 at Nor-Villa Motor Hotel located at 1763 Henderson Way in Winnipeg.