Two Men Charged in Drug Seizure Along Manitoba Highway

Two people have been charged after a traffic stop in northwestern Manitoba led to a drug seizure.

RCMP were patrolling along Highway 10 in Mafeking last Saturday when they stopped a vehicle for speeding.

Officers ended up searching the vehicle, which turned up one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine, 50 grams of suspected crack cocaine and approximately $15,000 in cash.

The driver and passenger were arrested.

A 22-year-old man from British Columbia and a 20-year-old man from Ontario were charged with drug-related offences. They remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.