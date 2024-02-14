Man Fatally Shot by Police Responding to Mental Health Call

Winnipeg police say they shot and killed a man on Tuesday after attempting to take him into custody under the Manitoba Mental Health Act.

Police attended a home in the 200 block of Magnus Avenue on Tuesday morning to take the man to hospital for a non-voluntary physician examination, but were met with resistance. Police say the suspect was exhibiting agitated behaviour and in possession of a crowbar. As they approached him, he discharged a fire extinguisher in their direction before retreating and locking himself inside.

Officers had been met with negative results in apprehending the 59-year-old man since receiving the order on February 8, according to police.

Additional officers arrived, including the tactical support team, but were unable to get the man out of the two-storey home. They say he discharged a fire extinguisher for a second time at police and barricaded himself inside a second-floor bedroom.

The man eventually exited the room and confronted officers with a large-edged weapon. Police shot the suspect and began providing emergency medical care, including the use of chest seals and a tourniquet.

The suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has assumed responsibility for the investigation.