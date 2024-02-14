Man Stabbed on Winnipeg Bus by Passenger Uttering Racial Slurs

A man was stabbed Tuesday on a Winnipeg Transit bus after a fellow passenger uttered racial slurs at him.

Winnipeg police were called to the Osborne Street transit station at around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

The victim, in his 20s, was provided emergency medical care by police, including the use of a chest seal. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police learned the victim was threatened and physically assaulted by the suspect who uttered racial slurs before the attack.

The bus stopped and both men exited, but the suspect fled. He is described as a white man who is 20-30 years of age with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.