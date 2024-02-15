Police Make Arrests Following Magnus Avenue Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a suite early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 300 block of Magnus Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. for the report of armed males within a multi-room residence.

Three suspects were spotted fleeing from the home when officers arrived, one of whom had a gun. All three were arrested without incident.

An autopsy is pending on the man who was found deceased inside.

Anyone with further information or video surveillance is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.