Manitoba Offering Free Fishing This Weekend

Anglers wanting to drop a line into Manitoba’s frozen waterways this long weekend can do so for free.

The province’s Winter Family Fishing Weekend is February 17-19, where fishers don’t need to obtain a licence.

“This is a great opportunity to experience ice fishing as an enjoyable recreational activity and we are fortunate to have endless quality opportunities across Manitoba to drop a line in the water,” said Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources Minister Jamie Moses.

“This winter has been milder than usual and while cooler temperatures have returned to Manitoba, we encourage everyone to check ice and weather conditions before travelling onto the ice.”

A fishing licence is still required in national parks.

In addition to the Winter Family Fishing Weekend, the is also free entry into provincial parks during the month of February. Vehicle permits are not required but Snopasses are still required for snowmobiles using groomed trails in the parks.