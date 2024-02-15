Manitoba RCMP Warn of Suspicious Men Flagging Down Motorists

Manitoba RCMP are warning the public to be careful if pulling over to assist other motorists in need.

Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 3, between Thornhill and Darlingford, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, two men in a light blue BMW SUV with an Ontario licence plate were stopped on the highway, flashing their lights and waving their arms in an attempt to get other motorists to stop. Once stopped, the suspects approached the motorists and offered to sell them jewellery, such as watches and rings, or asked for money for gas stating they were not from the area.

No threats were made and nobody was injured but many of the motorists felt intimidated.

RCMP say they have received several reports similar to these in southern Manitoba over the last week.

Police are warning the public to be safe and aware if pulling over to assist somebody at the roadside.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 745-6760 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.