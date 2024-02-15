Blue Bombers Embarking on Northern Manitoba Tour

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are headed north.

The team announced Thursday a northern Manitoba tour to connect with Indigenous communities.

The Northern Winter Tour will include football club staff, including head coach Mike O’Shea and general manager Kyle Walters, who will travel to 10 northern communities over the next two months.

“Our expanded Northern Tour is part of our ongoing commitment to reconciliation,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club.

The team will meet with community leaders, teach flag football skills, and connect with youth in the community over the months of February and March.

“This presents a valuable opportunity for First Nations youth to participate in an event without the need to travel away from their respective Nations,” said AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.

“I’m pleased to witness major organizations, such as the Blue Bombers, taking concrete steps toward reconciliation, ensuring that every child in this province has the chance for such an experience.”