Winnipeg Transit Safety Officers to Begin Patrols

WINNIPEG — The first class of the city’s transit safety officers have graduated and will soon be out patrolling.

The inaugural cohort graduated on Friday during a ceremony at the Centennial Concert Hall.

“I’m confident our new safety officers will not only enhance safety in and around our transit system, but they’ll have a positive impact on the lives of those who are struggling,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

The graduates are sworn Manitoba Peace Officers, whose role is to work alongside Winnipeg emergency services, safety patrols, and social agencies to protect public safety while supporting vulnerable residents in urgent need.

The city says the officers will assist individuals experiencing homelessness, addictions, and mental health issues, providing on-scene support and/or connecting individuals to appropriate resources.

Patrols will begin on Tuesday, February 20, and will initially take place on and around the Winnipeg Transit system during service hours, primarily on routes connected to the downtown area.