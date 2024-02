Man Dies in Early Morning Crash on McPhillips Street

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal crash early Saturday that occurred near McPhillips Street and Ferrier Street.

Officers arrived on scene at around 3:15 a.m. to find a deceased man.

Area road closures remained in place for several hours but have since re-opened.

Anyone with information or dash camera video is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).