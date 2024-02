Woman in Custody After Toddler’s Death on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a 26-year-old woman after a boy was found deceased on Wasagamack First Nation.

Police were called to the scene at around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday and located the one-year-old child. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

RCMP say they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no risk to the community.

Mounties continue to investigate.