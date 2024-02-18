PHOTOS: Festival du Voyageur Opening Weekend

WINNIPEG — Festival du Voyageur returned this weekend to celebrate its 55th year. Western Canada’s largest winter festival is on now until February 25. Tickets are available at Heho.ca.
A festival volunteer representing the East Wind blows a horn during the opening night of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Friday evening February 16, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
A crowd gathers for the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Friday evening February 16, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Barbara Paul (left) and Morgan Blanco toast in the Brasserie du Bourgeois during the opening night of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Friday evening February 16, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Phil Hutlet, with children Remi and Mia, pose on their way to the opening ceremonies during the opening night of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Friday evening February 16, 2024. The Hutlet family are this year’s official Voyageurs Family. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
CTV Winnipeg reporter Taylor Brock chats with Festival du Voyageur executive director Breanne Lavallée-Heckert during the opening night of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Friday evening February 16, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
First Nations elder Barbara Neepinak listens to a drum song during the opening night of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Friday evening February 16, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
René Kulczycki and son Leo warm up by a fire during the opening night of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Friday evening February 16, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Alpha Toshineza performs at the main stage during the opening night of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Friday evening February 16, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Festival volunteer Claire Sparling warms by a fire during the opening night of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Friday evening February 16, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Fred Thomas works on a log sculpture using chainsaws during the second day of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Saturday afternoon February 17, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Al Simmons looks at a wolf sculpture on display during the second day of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Saturday afternoon February 17, 2024. Unusually warm weather led to a shortage of snow, owing to some alternative building materials. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Volunteer Louis Gagne is seen during the second day of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Saturday afternoon February 17, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
The Walking Wolf Dancers perform during the second day of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Saturday afternoon February 17, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Chris Black volunteers as a British officer in the fur trading era, during the second day of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Saturday afternoon February 17, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Louis Gagne is seen during the second day of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Saturday afternoon February 17, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Young visitors are welcomed to Fort Gibraltar during the second day of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Saturday afternoon February 17, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
The blacksmith’s cabin is a busy attraction during the second day of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Saturday afternoon February 17, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Maple syrup rolling during the second day of the 2024 Festival du Voyageur at Whittier Park, Saturday afternoon February 17, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)