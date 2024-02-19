Woman Dies Following Fire in Gods Lake Narrows

Manitoba RCMP say a 34-year-old woman died Sunday in a structure fire in Gods Lake Narrows.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze at around 3 a.m. to the East Wasahak area.

They found community members had pulled the woman from the home and she was taken to the local nursing station. No one else was believed to have been in the home.

Despite life-saving measures at the nursing station, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the cause of the fire.